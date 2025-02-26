Wildlife camera catches rare behavior of a once-vanished species: 'We can't quite believe this incredible footage'

Three rare bitterns were spotted together at the Somerset Levels, captured by a hidden wildlife camera, the Somerset Leveller reported.

These birds, which had disappeared from the United Kingdom in the 1870s, are making an inspiring comeback. The Somerset Levels now hosts one of the U.K.'s largest breeding populations of these mysterious marsh-dwellers.

Male bitterns stand out for their distinctive spring calls: booming, foghorn-like sounds that ring out across the wetlands from March to May as they search for mates.

The Somerset Wildlife Trust shared its excitement about the remarkable video.

"We can't quite believe this incredible footage captured earlier this month — not one, not two, but three bitterns are all on camera together," a spokesperson said. "Bitterns are elusive birds, and to see three all together in one place is such a rare sight.

"Although it's difficult to say for sure, we believe these birds are likely all young males, sizing each other up and getting ready to compete for mates in the spring."

This success story shows what happens when we restore natural spaces. After vanishing due to habitat loss and hunting, bitterns have bounced back thanks to wetland protection. Today, more than 50 pairs live in the Avalon Marshes area alone, drawing bird enthusiasts from across Britain.

Bitterns aren't the only British bird on the rise; turtle dove populations have grown by 25% in Western Europe after a ban on hunting them.

The hidden camera that caught this magical moment was set up through the Species Survival Fund, a partnership between the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

How often do you feel hopeful about the future of the planet when you read news stories or watch entertainment content? Often 😇 Sometimes 🫤 Rarely 😢 Never 😓 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

And there's more good news from these restored wetlands: Signs of beaver activity were spotted in January, showing how protecting one species creates space for others to thrive.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.