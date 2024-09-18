Frustrated camper shares disgusting scene left in public campsite by inconsiderate campers: 'Even more aggravating'

"The dumpster is literally 100ft from the pit."

Whenever you explore the outdoors, it's important to leave Mother Nature better than when you arrived. A Redditor became frustrated to find that previous campers had used the communal fire pit as a trash can, leaving it filled with garbage after using the campsite.

The camper shared a photo of the fire pit littered with trash, such as cracked eggshells, plastic wrappers, and dirty paper towels.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Nothing like pulling into your site for the week and finding that the previous occupants treated the fire pit as a trash can," wrote the original poster. "Even more aggravating is the dumpster is literally 100ft from the pit."

What's worse is that the campsite is in bear country, so leaving trash out is not only disrespectful but also dangerous for fellow campers.

Redditors were appalled by the lack of respect and blatant littering.

"I've had that happen before and I notified the campground host," wrote one user. "Littering was subject to a fine, so I imagine that they sent the citation to those folks that trashed it."

"In my neck of the woods in California, [Bureau of Land Management] and [U.S. Forest Service] lands have been hit hard by people leaving toilet paper everywhere," responded another Redditor. "That and trash as well."

Littering is a massive problem across the globe, but luckily, it can be easily avoided with proper climate education. According to a report by Keep America Beautiful, there are nearly 50 billion pieces of trash along roadways and waterways across the country.

Climate awareness and respect for nature are essential for preventing unfortunate instances like the one the camper experienced. By educating visitors on recycling initiatives and bear safety, park services can help protect natural spaces and wildlife from unnecessary littering.

Redditors continued to discuss the lack of awareness most visitors have when they explore the outdoors.

"From my experience the majority of campers are inexperienced and ignorant," commented one user.

