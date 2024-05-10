Photo of monstrous two-story vehicle leaves internet in disbelief: 'This can't be real'

"That's almost as big as the ego of anyone who would want to drive that."

No need to hold your breath. This jaw-dropping two-story vehicle — which includes a bathroom — is a museum mainstay and not headed for a street near you.

Still. Just why?

That was the reaction of Redditors to a recent post in r/f***cars, which shared a 2022 story from Interesting Engineering about the Rainbow Sheikh's Hummer H1 X3. The vehicle is 46 feet long and 20 feet wide and stands nearly 22 feet tall.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This can't be real," one commenter wrote, to which the poster replied: "It's real, alright. Real silly lol."

The vehicle is drivable — powered by four diesel engines, it can reach 19 mph — and features a staircase and guest room. It is part of the Off Road History Museum outside of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan earned his nickname because he owns a Mercedes S-Class in seven colors. His 4x4 collection numbered 718 vehicles, Interesting Engineering reported.

The conspicuous consumption was nauseating to many, as building even regular-size vehicles takes precious resources. Diesel engines also contribute significantly to air pollution and health problems.

Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, can cause heart attacks, strokes, and early death, according to the Clean Air Task Force. These solids and aerosols, which are smaller than 2.5 micrometers, can penetrate deep into your lungs and reach your blood, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

We may not be able to steer this über-rich car fanatic toward a low-carbon-footprint lifestyle, but we can educate our loved ones about the harmful effects of unnecessary consumption.

If you are in the market for a (normal-sized) vehicle, consider one that doesn't use gas or oil. (As Interesting Engineering pointed out, General Motors debuted an electric Hummer a few years ago.)

You can boost your and the planet's health by walking or using public transportation. You can also save money and create your own circular economy by shopping secondhand and selling or donating your used items.

"That's almost as big as the ego of anyone who would want to drive that monstrosity," one commenter said of the X3.

Another added: "On the plus side, if that thing runs you over you got a good chance of landing between the wheels and escaping mostly unscathed."

