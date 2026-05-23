Video shows jealous raccoon muscling in for belly scratches during cozy sanctuary sun nap

"The first half of today was beautiful, sunny, 70 degrees … perfect napping conditions."

A sunny nap turned into a cuddle competition at a wildlife sanctuary in Western New York when one raccoon decided it was not willing to share the spotlight.

In a TikTok that quickly charmed viewers, belly rubs, back scratches, and a little raccoon jealousy combined to create an unexpectedly wholesome moment.

Kimberly DeFisher (@arcticfoxdaily), a caretaker at the sanctuary, shared the clip with the caption: "The first half of today was beautiful, sunny, 70°, and — according to gentle Milton and sweet but sassy Savvy — perfect napping conditions."

The video shows two resident or rehabbed raccoons stretched out comfortably while DeFisher softly talks to them and gives them gentle pets.

One raccoon, Milton, appears especially content with the attention. When DeFisher shifts focus to the other raccoon, Savvy, Milton quickly nudges back into the interaction, clearly hoping for more scratches.

"Oh, there's some jealousy happening here," the caretaker joked in the clip.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The lighthearted exchange resonated with viewers because it offered a rare glimpse of wild animals feeling calm, relaxed, and secure around trusted caretakers.

For rescued wildlife, moments like this can reflect something important: stability.

Animals recovering from injury, displacement, or human-related stress often need long-term care, patience, and carefully managed environments before they feel comfortable enough to rest openly or engage socially.

The reactions in the comments reflected how strongly people connected with the scene.

"Yay! So happy they have a sanctuary to live long and healthy lives," one viewer wrote.

Another added, "Glad they're getting along."

Those responses point to something larger than a cute internet moment. Wildlife sanctuaries and rehabilitation centers often perform difficult, time-intensive work that can go unnoticed when there is no dramatic rescue unfolding on camera.

A peaceful nap in the sun may not seem remarkable at first glance, but it represents the quieter side of conservation and rehabilitation: daily feeding, medical care, safe habitats, enrichment, and consistent attention that help animals recover and thrive over time.

The clip also highlights an important distinction between caring for wildlife and domesticating it.

While the raccoons appear affectionate and trusting around their caretaker, wildlife experts generally stress that wild animals are not pets and should not be treated as such.

Sanctuary workers and licensed rehabilitators are trained to understand animal behavior, health needs, and safety protocols that most people are not equipped to handle on their own.

The video can serve as a reminder that the best way to help injured or orphaned wildlife is usually through professional support rather than direct intervention.

If someone encounters a sick, injured, or abandoned wild animal, experts generally recommend contacting a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or local rescue organization instead of trying to care for the animal at home.

Moments like Milton's jealous cuddle request may be adorable, but they also underscore the value of trained and consistent care in helping rescued animals feel secure.

The comments section quickly filled with admiration for the raccoons and their caretakers alike.

"Omg! I love them so much!" one user wrote. "I just want to cuddle them."

"So precious," another added. "Love them."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.