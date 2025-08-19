Farmers discover simple method to combat devastating impacts of wildfires: 'The foundation of a healthy ecosystem'

Wildfires not only damage trees but also degrade soil quality.

California-based native plant farms are leading the way in showing how native seed farming promotes biodiversity restoration after wildfires.

Thanks to seeds from Rancho De Las Flores, forest land hit by the Los Angeles fires of 2025 is ablaze with perennial flowers, according to Civil Eats. The farm continues to support initiatives to plant native grasses and wildflowers beyond the state.

At the same time, fire lowers soil's water retention and nutrient-circulating capacities.

National Interagency Fire Center data shows that wildfires ravaged 8.9 million acres of land in the U.S. in 2024.

NASA observed that rising temperatures and lower rainfall have heightened wildfire activity worldwide. More than just affecting the soil, fires release harmful carbon pollution, the amount of which has increased by 60% from 2001 to 2023, per NASA data.

Through Rancho De Las Flores and the affiliated Hedgerow Farms, communities can revive charred land with native plants suitable to their localities. Native seeds inherently adapt to local conditions, so they thrive better than non-local varieties.

As California's largest native seed farms, they deliver truckloads of cleaned seeds to partners on multi-year contracts. These farms also collaborate with other organizations on government-led projects.

Their seeds have aided not only fire-hit forests in the state, but also other types of land needing revegetation. They include abandoned farmlands and wetlands hit by habitat loss due to urbanization.

Oregon's Klamath River Basin is one such beneficiary. Around 500 acres of land where four dams once stood has become home to over 40 species of native, drought-resistant plants, according to the Yurok Tribe.

"Native vegetation is the foundation of a healthy ecosystem," members of the tribe said, per Civil Eats.

The National Academies noted that only 25% of America's nursery industry consists of native plants. As more growers like Rancho emerge, deteriorating habitats can improve their resilience or survival.

Native seeds with deep roots help restore the soil's healthy structure. This makes land less prone to erosion. Native plants also invite pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, which are crucial for crop production.

The two farms are increasing their production in response to the rising demand for native seeds. In the San Joaquin Valley, their tarweed, phacelia, and saltbush seeds will help rejuvenate abandoned dairy farms.

Meanwhile, there are plans to plant irises and cinquefoils on the beach cliffs near Gleason Beach. Aside from using native seeds, adopting practices like growing your own food and exploring plant-based food options can further support eco-friendly agriculture.

