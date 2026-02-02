Workers jump into action after spotting animal in heartbreaking predicament: 'Please keep this brave little girl in your thoughts'

"She still stumbles and has a ways to go."

Workers repairing train tracks in Texas sprang into action after discovering an injured raccoon. The Dodo reported that at first, they thought the poor animal was dead, but when they saw it moving, they got to work.

The repair crew carefully put the injured animal into a milk crate and transported it to MoonShine Wildlife Rehabilitation. From there, experts brought her to an animal hospital, where it was determined she had a severe concussion and skull fracture. "She was not able to move her back legs or hold her head up," said Christine McCully of the rehab center.

The raccoon spent several days receiving fluids and medicine as well as being hand-fed. Amazingly, these efforts led to incredible results. The raccoon began to eat on its own and even started to walk.

The great news is that this is just one of many examples of compassionate individuals saving animals in need. For instance, rescuers in New York saved a raccoon who got stuck in a jar of peanut butter. And volunteers in Turkey worked together to save several animals after a series of wildfires.

There are many ways to help animals and mirror the actions of the compassionate railroad workers and people at the rehabilitation center. You can take local action in your community or support efforts to make things safer for animals by donating to climate action causes.

The workers at MoonShine Wildlife Rehabilitation were understandably thrilled with the tough raccoon's progress. "She still stumbles and has a ways to go, but she is doing so much better than expected," McCully said.

The rescue group took to Facebook to share a message, as well: "Please keep this brave little girl in your thoughts as we give her the time, care, and compassion she deserves. Our hope is that one day, she will return to the wild where she belongs."

