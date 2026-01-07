  • Outdoors Outdoors

Rescuers respond after homeowner spots wild creature in heartbreaking predicament: 'Poor little one'

"I approached very slowly."

by Michelle Rochniak
When one New York homeowner saw a raccoon with a jar stuck on its head, they called Rockland Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation for help.

Photo Credit: iStock

A raccoon was having a hard time escaping from a jar of peanut butter until a homeowner made a very important call.

According to The Dodo, the raccoon was up in a tree, and the jar was impacting the animal's mobility and vision. The New York homeowner called Rockland Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation, and the organization did not disappoint.

RWRR's cofounders, Andres and Jamie Alves, saved the raccoon themselves.

"I approached very slowly and purposefully so as not to scare the raccoon," Andres said to The Dodo. "They didn't move at all, poor little one."

When the raccoon started moving higher up the tree, Andres acted fast as Jamie kept the ladder steady. Andres reached for the peanut butter jar and successfully pulled it off before the animal ran off.

Rescuing isn't the only thing RWRR is skilled at. It also aims to rehabilitate animals and educate people about wildlife. It hopes to eventually establish Rockland County's first wildlife rehabilitation center and build out a care team, among other goals.

RWRR has four members. Besides Jamie and Andres, they include David and Sarah Gulkowitz. David is another co-founder and the organization's treasurer, and Sarah, 15, is a junior board member. All of them are incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about creating a better world for wildlife.

Raccoons provide a lot of ecological benefits to people. 

According to Skedaddle Wildlife, their scavenging skills can keep our roads cleaner. They also spread seeds, allowing flowering plants to grow and helping out pollinators, who are crucial to keep our food supply chains intact. In a way, raccoons help us manage our land and do a lot of unseen favors for us.

Putting effort into creating a safer environment for all animals will help us create a more vibrant, abundant world for everyone.

To keep animals safe, The Dodo said that Jamie and Andres encourage people to recycle responsibly. It's important to rinse containers out before putting them in bins and to make sure the bins themselves are secure. Taking action in your community to support local wildlife, as RWRR does, can be very fulfilling.

