Firefighters cut open dumpster to save raccoon nicknamed 'Rocket' after he got stuck headfirst in a tiny hole

A call in North Little Rock, Arkansas, turned into a delicate animal rescue after firefighters found a raccoon trapped in a dumpster.

Firefighters in North Little Rock responded to help the raccoon, whom they nicknamed "Rocket," after he became stuck while dumpster diving, WCCB Charlotte reported. His head was caught after he pushed through the small opening at the bottom of the dumpster, leaving him unable to free himself.

Firefighters cut into the metal and widened the opening just enough to release him safely.

Rocket was freed without injury, turning what could have been a grim situation into a happy ending.

As the fire department noted on Facebook, "Rocket is doing just fine, no harm done, and he'll soon be recovering comfortably after being relocated to his brand new home in beautiful Burns Park."

Most dumpsters are not built with wild animals in mind. Sharp metal edges, narrow openings, and confined spaces can quickly turn a food search into a trap. A trapped wild animal can panic, injure itself, or become more difficult to help if people crowd around or try to handle the rescue themselves. A calm, trained response can make a difference.

FROM OUR PARTNER Enjoy your best summer vacation yet with 15% off your next stay With Hilton, you can find a hotel that matches your mood — whether you’re recharging at the beach, exploring natural beauty, or traveling with your crew. Enjoy vibrant summers in Hawaii, weekend trips in major cities, and even extended itineraries at adventurous sites like Moab’s desert canyons. Plus, save up to 15% during Hilton’s summer sale until June 1st. Learn More

As animals lose habitat and food sources dwindle, they often find themselves closer to human development and to unfamiliar human structures and items, which can cause them harm or lead to dangerous interactions with humans.

Animals are increasingly being pushed into urban areas in search of food and shelter, leading to more encounters with humans. While many may see raccoons as fairly harmless and be willing to aid them, bears, snakes, and other potentially more dangerous and frightening animals pose a higher risk of harm.

Keeping trash areas secure and avoiding loose or damaged openings on containers may help reduce the chance of wildlife getting trapped in the first place.

If you spot an animal stuck in a dumpster or other structure, the safest move is usually to keep your distance and call professionals such as local animal control or the fire department. Wild animals can be unpredictable when frightened, even when they need help.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.