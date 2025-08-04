Gardener shares simple money-saving hack to keep flowers blooming year after year: 'Never have to buy it again'

Having to buy the same plants and flowers year after year can frustrate professional and amateur gardeners alike. However, one woman with a green thumb recently took to TikTok to share an incredible hack that gives you beautiful flowers every year.

The scoop

"I'm going to show you something you can buy one time and never have to buy it again: zinnias!" the woman said in the post shared by the Polk Farms (@polkfarms) account.

She explained that zinnias are great because they attract pollinators that keep plants and ecosystems thriving. They also repel pests naturally.

She then demonstrated how to pick the seeds from zinnias after a summer of having them in your garden. She stored them in jars in a cool, dry place and labeled them.

She closed the video with a quote that summed it up: "Grow beautiful flowers that help your garden flourish, all while saving money."

How it's helping

The individual benefits of this hack are tremendous. First and foremost, it saves you money, as you don't have to buy new seeds every year to repopulate your beautiful garden. However, it's also good for your physical health.

A University of Colorado study showed that gardeners tended to be healthier because they ate more fiber and got more physical activity.

The benefits of gardening also extend to your mental health. A 2020 study found that community gardening helped decrease stress and increase optimism.

Incredibly, this is only one of many money-saving garden hacks available on the internet. One Redditor explained how they stored their excess seeds in milk jugs that were left over from Starbucks. Another gardener demonstrated how to make your own sustainable pots at home using recycled cardboard.

Other amateur gardeners took to TikTok to demonstrate seed-saving methods that included storing them in envelopes in shoe boxes and freezing them in Ziploc bags.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the original post were extremely appreciative of the tip.

"Good to know!" one wrote. "They are one of my favorite flowers."

"I love zinnias!" another added. "My mother planted them every year. They're so pretty."

