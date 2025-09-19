Homeowner stunned after reviewing surveillance footage of unexpected animal party at their house: 'They came back with all their buddies'

After a break-in happened at Richard and Margaret Klerner's home, they decided to check their home surveillance footage. They were met with a stunning sight: a bunch of raccoons throwing a party in their jacuzzi.

What's happening?

This was likely not the first time the raccoons had spent time in the Klerners' home, as relayed by WWNY.

"I think the raccoons did that two or three days ago, and then they came back with all their buddies," Richard told WESH.

Margaret counted eight raccoons in the security footage. Richard called 911 and the Florida Wildlife Commission and tried to contact Brevard County Animal Services. He was worried the animals had rabies, and knew his neighbors had similar problems with raccoons before.

Why is this break-in important?

While we'll never know why exactly this happened, our habits as people are affecting how other animals live. As people continue building in spaces where wildlife lives, they take away animals' habitats. The destruction of animal habitats can also take crucial resources away from them.

Being mindful during construction planning could change that. If we build new buildings more thoughtfully, we could reduce property damage due to wildlife. We could keep our communities safer.

Fortunately, even if you're not in the construction sector, you can take action right now to keep you and your loved ones safe.

How can we handle wildlife encounters better?

The best way to handle wildlife encounters is to prevent them from happening in the first place. The FWC encourages the public to secure their property and not feed wildlife. Leaving food and trash unattended is sure to attract another uninvited guest.

Wildlife can be a nuisance sometimes, but that doesn't mean every animal in that species is annoying or even harmful. The FWC also recommends against labeling all raccoons as nuisances. All native wildlife species play a key role in keeping our environment alive and well.

Trapping and killing native animals should be an absolute last resort. It's especially important to take care of threatened or endangered species, as state or federal legislation may protect them.

