Video captures uninvited guest snoozing in couple's bed: 'Do I pick him up? Do I call someone?'

A koala made itself right at home in the absence of humans, finding its way into bed.

What happened?

The wild marsupial entered the home of international students Fran and Bruno Dias Rufino through a dog door, 7News reported. When they arrived home from work, they were stunned. The creature proceeded to climb a nightstand and hop into bed.

Bruno wondered: "Do I pick him up? Do I call someone? Call the police? I don't know."

He tried to handle the tree dweller, but it became aggressive. A conversation with someone from an animal rescue agency helped him usher the animal out the back door.

The November incident happened in Rosslyn Park, a suburb of Adelaide in South Australia. The Brazilians have lived Down Under for two years.

"I love koalas," Fran told 7News. "I think they're so cute. You can see I have a lot of koalas in my house, and I held one in my arms. But I never expected to find a koala in my bed."

Why is this important?

While this story is humorous, the causes underlying wildlife-human interactions are sad.

Habitat destruction and the rising global temperature — human-caused effects driven by the burning of dirty fuels for energy — are foremost among them. Wild beings that can't find a home or meal in their natural habitat may venture into towns or cities in search of shelter or food. Fauna are also moving as they adapt to inhospitable conditions in their native environments.

These unexpected encounters seem to be happening more often, and they can lead animals to attack. Frequently, wildlife is euthanized as a result.

What's being done about wildlife-human interactions?

Wildlife, no matter how cuddly it appears, is unpredictable, as Bruno learned. The Dias Rufinos did the right thing by calling qualified experts to manage the situation.

If you find an animal in your home, call a licensed wildlife rescue organization before you proceed. The same goes for finding an injured or apparently abandoned creature in the wild. Before you even offer it water, make a phone call to determine the best course of action, veterinarian Crystal Matt of Re-Wilding Indiana advises.

