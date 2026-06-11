Woman traps backyard raccoon before 3 more rush out and attack her, officials say

"If you trap their babies, families will do what they have to and protect them."

According to WPLG Local 10, a North Miami woman was badly injured after going to check on a raccoon trapped in a backyard, when three other raccoons came under a fence and attacked her.

The encounter is now being investigated by wildlife officers as residents raise concerns about raccoon conflicts in a neighborhood where people and wild animals live in close proximity.

What happened?

Local 10 News said the incident took place on Thursday, June 4, in North Miami's Keystone neighborhood, where officials said a resident had hired a professional trapper and a nuisance raccoon had been caught in a backyard.

North Miami council member Kevin Burns said, "The person went out to investigate because of the noise and to secure the area."

He added, "And as they were doing that, three additional raccoons came under the fence and attacked the individual, causing severe trauma."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the county health department has been notified, and Local 10 News reported that the injured woman is being treated at Ryder Trauma Center, where several FWC officers were seen.

Why does it matter?

The FWC says raccoons live throughout Florida and may bite if frightened. In residential areas, development, access to food, and wildlife-control efforts can bring people and animals into closer contact.

Burns said, "We have a large raccoon population."

When people feed wildlife, leave pet food outside, or make trash and shelter easily accessible, animals can grow more comfortable around homes. That can increase the chances of dangerous encounters for both people and animals.

In a comment on the Local 10 News page, one user claimed to be the afflicted party's neighbor and gave added context.

"She trapped the mother raccoon's baby and the family came to protect the baby. The baby was not a nuisance," they wrote. "It's unfortunate that people think they can move here and demand nature to leave … I know this raccoon family and they are peaceful but like any species, if you trap their babies, families will do what they have to and protect them."

While the commenter's claims are not confirmed by officials or other witnesses, it still raises a valid point about the alarming attitude many people have toward wildlife.

What's being done?

To help prevent additional conflicts, state wildlife officials are working with the injured woman and nearby residents.

In a statement, the agency said, "FWC Wildlife Assistance biologists will be providing the injured party and neighbors with technical assistance and guidance for prevention of further conflicts with raccoons."

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