Dog quarantined after dangerous encounter in its own backyard — here's how it points to a larger issue

A Cherry Hill family is facing four months of worry after their dog killed a skunk in the backyard — and the skunk tested positive for rabies, reported NBC Philadelphia.

The case isn't just a one-off scare. It's a growing problem, and experts say our changing environment may be part of what's driving it.

What's happening?

According to Camden County officials, the skunk was killed by a dog on May 16. It was collected by Animal Control and tested positive for rabies on May 21.

The dog is now under strict quarantine for the next four months, per state health guidelines.

Why are rabid skunks important?

While rabid skunks aren't a new issue, encounters like this are happening more often and closer to home.

As human development stretches deeper into wild spaces and rising global temperatures reshape natural ecosystems, wildlife is getting pushed into closer contact with our neighborhoods.

Food becomes harder to find. Shelter disappears. And animals like skunks end up wandering into places they wouldn't have a generation ago.

That increased overlap brings disease risks with it. Rabies in skunks has been documented in growing numbers, especially in places where drought and habitat loss force infected animals into new territories.

Protecting natural spaces reduces the likelihood of diseased wildlife entering backyards and also promotes biodiversity and thriving ecosystems.

What's being done about rabid wildlife?

On a broad level, better habitat protection can keep animals out of human spaces — and prevent disease spread at the source.

Natural space preservation, wildlife crossings, and smarter city planning can all help reduce risky encounters like this one.

On an individual level, it still comes back to vigilance, like keeping pets vaccinated, securing trash bins so they don't attract scavengers, teaching kids to give wild animals space, and reporting any suspicious behavior — in animals or people — to the appropriate authorities.

It's easy to think of environmental problems as distant or abstract. But this one came through the fence and into the yard.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.