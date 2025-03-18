Grocery shopper captures bizarre moment when an unlikely stowaway latched on to a shopper's leg — and it points to a larger issue

Wildlife encounters in urban settings are nothing new, but one Toronto shopper got more than they bargained for when a raccoon latched onto their leg while exiting a grocery store. A now-viral TikTok video captured the bizarre moment, sparking a mix of shock, laughter, and concern from viewers.

What happened?

The TikTok video, posted by Hxjer (@hxjerr), shows a shopper casually walking out of a grocery store — until they realize a raccoon has clung to their leg. The startled shopper tries to shake the animal off while onlookers react in disbelief.

The video quickly gained traction, with users commenting on everything from Toronto's infamous "trash pandas" to concerns about wildlife behavior in urban areas.

Why is this concerning?

Beyond the comedic appeal of a raccoon hitching a ride, the incident raises concerns about wildlife adapting to urban life in ways that could pose risks to both animals and humans. Raccoons, typically nocturnal and wary of people, are increasingly seen in daylight, scavenging for food in human spaces. This behavior shift is often linked to habitat loss, food scarcity, and changes in environmental patterns.

Climate shifts and human expansion into natural habitats mean animals like raccoons are forced to find alternative food sources — often leading them into cities. When wildlife becomes too comfortable around humans, it increases the likelihood of aggressive encounters, potential disease transmission, and risks for the animals themselves.

What's being done about it?

Toronto has long been known for its robust raccoon population, even implementing "raccoon-proof" garbage bins in an attempt to curb interactions. Experts recommend securing trash bins, avoiding feeding wildlife, and ensuring pets are kept on leashes to minimize unexpected encounters.

For those who come across a raccoon acting unusually bold, contacting local animal control services can help ensure the safety of both residents and wildlife. On a larger scale, protecting green spaces and supporting conservation efforts can help wildlife stay in their natural habitats rather than turning grocery store aisles into their new foraging grounds.

While raccoons may be entertaining, responsible coexistence is key to keeping both people and animals safe.

