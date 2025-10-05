Officials promise major transformation after tearing down defunct dam: 'An important step'

Massachusetts state officials are celebrating the removal of a long-defunct dam from the Quinapoxet River.

Representatives from various state environmental and wildlife agencies came to commemorate the restoration of the river. The move is the latest effort from the Healey-Driscoll administration to improve water quality and wildlife populations in the state. The Quinapoxet River Dam was a 250-foot-long and 18-foot-high structure that had restricted natural fish migration.

This caused local brook trout and landlocked salmon to become genetically isolated, leading to a decline in biodiversity that is critical to the long-term survival of species, especially in the face of environmental change, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Without certain species, local fishing industries could be impacted.

State officials said that the removal has opened up 35 more miles of river to the area's fish. The project also restored around 1,000 feet of upstream habitat and 1 acre of riparian habitat.

The dam, built in 1905, had outgrown its original usefulness after Massachusetts upgraded its water transfer systems. The dam removal not only allows for better support for fish populations, but also improves water quality for residents. This ensures that the 3 million people who rely on the Quinapoxet River have access to a cleaner, healthier water supply.

Officials also pointed out that the deconstruction of the dam has removed any potential safety hazards and increased recreational access. Other Massachusetts municipalities have been planning dam removals for similar reasons. This improves the quality of life for the state's residents.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"With every defunct dam removed and river mile restored, we lead the way toward a future where people and wildlife can thrive," said Department of Fish & Game Commissioner Tom O'Shea in a press release. "By restoring a free-flowing Quinapoxet River, we have taken an important step to boost biodiversity, restore fish passage, build safer communities, and connect more people with the outdoors."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.