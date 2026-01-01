Hiker painfully recalls moment they got caught in quicksand on trail: 'It just happened all of a sudden ... without any warning'

"It does not care how experienced you are."

Never, ever underestimate nature. That was the lesson for a hiker exploring the Hayduke Trail in Arches National Park who had a dramatic and unexpected encounter with quicksand.

They shared the wild tale to the r/backpacking subreddit and revealed that they were a fit hiker in their early 30s with ample experience with mud and sand. Still, nothing prepared them for this.

During a hike of about 20 miles, the OP camped overnight about halfway through. While crossing what seemed like another ordinary stream the next morning, the hiker was suddenly caught in quicksand.

"It just happened all of a sudden and without any warning or change in the look of the sand," they wrote.

The hiker's left foot suddenly sank to the ankle, and shifting their weight led the right leg to plunge to the knee. Despite attempts to free the leg using trekking poles, the sand quickly refilled every hole.

After 30 minutes of efforts to no avail, the hiker realized help was needed. However, they had no cell service, and the Garmin messenger app failed on their phone. The hiker was able to frantically put the message through their Garmin device.

Grand County Search and Rescue responded, with a drone initially finding the hiker before a ranger came with a shovel to assist. Later, a full rescue team arrived with tools to stabilize the area and free the hiker.

The hiker was grateful for their timely assistance, noting in their post, "I owe them more than thanks."

Eventually, they were able to get full sensation in their legs and a lift to their car. The ranger encouraged them to spread the word on the dangers of quicksand, which was why they told their story.

That's important as more irresponsible tourists than the OP have underestimated it before. Encounters like these emphasize respecting the environment and remaining vigilant, as what seems harmless could quickly become perilous.

Going out with a partner is a smart move to avoid getting caught out alone. Having multiple methods of communication is another strong move. Ultimately, awareness might be the most important factor of all.

The hiker concluded: "Quicksand is real. I didn't believe it before today. It does not care how experienced you are. It only cares that you stepped in the wrong place at the wrong time."



Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





