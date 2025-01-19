  • Outdoors Outdoors

Video of man stuck in quicksand sparks viral conversation: 'You get to live (or not) with your choices'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Contrary to what many cartoons would have you believe, you can't get sucked into quicksand, but that doesn't mean quicksand should be taken lightly. as highlighted by one viral video. 

The short clip, shared in a post on Reddit, shows a man stuck in quicksand in a recently dried-up riverbed after being warned not to hike down it by park rangers. 

Two other people can be seen trying to pull the man out with much difficulty. The video, posted in the r/WinStupidPrizes subreddit, sparked a debate about why people shouldn't ignore park rangers' advice, and some Reddit users included their own experiences with dangerous situations.

"A great reminder that park rangers are there to warn you about dangers, but you get to live (or not) with your choices," one commenter wrote.

Quicksand itself is unlikely to kill you, but the danger lies in secondary risks such as high tides, flash floods, dehydration, hypothermia, and exhaustion if help doesn't arrive quickly. While search and rescue teams are available in national parks and other popular wilderness spots, the teams are already stretched thin, and the risky behavior of just one tourist can put other lives at risk. 

Rules and boundaries are there to protect people, wildlife, and valuable ecosystems and ensure that people can enjoy what nature has to offer safely.

Unfortunately, people often ignore park rangers' advice, which can lead to dangerous rescue missions or unsafe situations with wildlife, endangering both people and the wildlife they harass.

The post sparked a conversation about the number of shoes that had been lost to quicksand.

One commenter wrote: "Shoes stuck in mud: We are legion."

Another Redditor highlighted the cost of not listening to advice, writing: "Send in every rescue chopper and don't forget to send the bill."

