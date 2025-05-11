Fire department shares chilling footage after close call on popular beach: 'This should be posted everywhere'

As the planet warms, it is having a more marked effect on weather patterns. There have been more extreme weather events across the globe, from wildfires in California to floods in Pakistan. These changes can affect your day-to-day life as well.

A fire department in Oregon shared a video on Facebook warning of the dangers of sneaker waves. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said: "Sneaker waves are potentially deadly waves that surge further up the beach than expected, overtaking the unaware."

The scary clip shows a person on the beach being barreled over by a wave that comes out of nowhere. They appear to get up unscathed, but in the foreground of the video, viewers can see logs being jostled around, so if he were in a different position, it's possible they could have found themselves slammed into this debris.

The caption of the post gives some additional safety advice: "Please remember to not turn your back on the ocean and avoid playing on or near the logs and driftwood. They can easily be moved by the waves and cause injury or death."

KNTV from the Bay Area in California reported on the dangers of these waves and how climate change may lead to their increased frequency. Their reporters explained that as sea levels rise and warm, these waves are likely to be more dangerous to beachgoers — not to mention the additional intensity of storms.

Commenters on the clip were rightly scared for this person and the potential for this type of wave.

"Sneaker waves are dangerous. Never turn your back to the ocean!" wrote one person who had witnessed a fatal incident involving a log roll by a beach many years ago.

Someone else was glad they posted this warning video: "This should be posted everywhere. It is a perfect example. It scared me just watching."

Another commenter remarked on how this person stayed relatively safe: "Can't believe how lucky he was not to get dragged out to sea."

