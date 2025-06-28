  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists make jaw-dropping discoveries at London Olympic site years after the Games: 'I have been really surprised'

by Michelle Rochniak
Scientists have discovered that the ecosystem at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London has been thriving in the years following the 2012 Games.

The BBC reported that, before the 2012 Olympics, the park was filled with contaminated waterways and industrial waste. But this land is truly a sight to behold now.

The park has almost two dozen species of butterflies, as well as lichen, and boasts 42 different bird species. There are also a few rare bees in the park, including the large scabious mining bee.

According to Buglife, the large scabious mining bee population has declined because of a lack of food. Field scabious isn't as abundant as it was before because of urbanization and agricultural growth.

But green spaces like the Olympic Park have allowed pollinators and other animal populations to flourish. This is a crucial development because of how important pollinators are to maintaining our food supply chains. Pollinators allow us to have a consistent supply of food and are critical to humanity's survival. 

Like some fireflies, pollinators like bees also indicate if an ecosystem is healthy. If wild bee populations are declining, it likely means their ecosystems are unhealthy. It doesn't seem like that is the problem, however, in Olympic Park.

Ecologist Tom Bellamy told the BBC, "I have been really surprised at the biodiversity that's been achieved here in such a short time — especially considering how polluted a lot of the ground here was before the London 2012 Games."

It only took 13 years, however, for Olympic Park to become a home to so many important animal species. This means there is hope for a future where all animals, human or otherwise, are thriving together.

If you want to help bring back pollinator populations and create a healthy ecosystem, rewilding might be for you. Planting native flowers will create food for local pollinators. That, in turn, creates the biodiversity that keeps our food supply chains going.

Your action might even ripple out and encourage others to plant native species or a garden, which are both great for your health.

You may not be able to entirely recreate Olympic Park in your backyard. But any effort to keep our ecosystems intact will help keep us all safe and healthy for years to come.

