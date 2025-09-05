Queen Camilla faces backlash after photos of lavish getaway emerge: 'Not a good look'

Superyacht and megayacht culture are usually not welcomed warmly by the general population of the internet, who often find these straightforward displays of wealth ostentatious.

A Reddit post on the subreddit r/RoyalsGossip is gaining significant attention, which shared photos of Queen Camilla on what is said to be a £30 million yacht.

Phto Credit: Reddit

The post highlights that while Camilla has not done anything wrong, the superyacht on which she was seen belonged to a billionaire Tory donor.

"While there is no suggestion the King's 78-year-old wife has done anything wrong, accepting hospitality from someone so influential in the world of politics is not a good look," the post reads, quoting an article by The Mirror.

The post also highlights how millions of British citizens are struggling to afford everyday necessities, making the gallivanting on the outrageously priced boat feel like a slap in the face.

"This is not a good look for Camilla, especially when the relationships between the royals and their associates are rightly called into question," the post added.

Superyachts are essentially humongous yachts. Bloomberg defines them as luxury motorized boats over 100 feet long.

Other superyachts have gained attention, such as one that cost $270 million to build and is already falling apart. Meanwhile, other public figures have been scrutinized for owning superyachts, which is comparatively more dramatic than the queen taking a vacation on someone else's boat. Among these superyacht owners are Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos.

These yachts do more than cost the amount of a small country — the environmental implications are stark. On top of needing excessive amounts of dirty fuels to run, a lot of these fluids get dumped into the ocean, creating marine pollution.

Some companies have created more sustainable alternatives to the typical superyacht. For example, Silent Yachts, an Austrian company, uses solar power to run the ships.

Reactions to Queen Camilla on the superyacht were in line with other superyachters.

"Gross," one user commented.

Another expressed their disappointment, adding, "Sigh."

