Queen bees cheat death by breathing underwater for days

Queen bees possess a shocking and extraordinary ability straight out of science fiction: They can breathe underwater for several days.

Recent research found that bumblebee queens can withstand being submerged for up to a week while in a hibernation-like state known as diapause, according to Euronews.

During winter, these queens burrow deep underground, often facing the threat of flooding from rain or melting snow. Despite these harsh conditions, scientists discovered that submerged queens continue to produce small amounts of carbon dioxide — a sign that they are still technically breathing, though at a much lower rate.

To survive, they switch to a supplementary anaerobic energy system, which leads to a buildup of lactate in their bodies. Once they resurface, their systems quickly rebound. Metabolic rates spike for two to three days as the bees recover and clear the accumulated lactate.

This ability could prove increasingly important as weather patterns grow more unpredictable. Heavier rainfall and more frequent flooding threaten underground habitats, but the queens' resilience may help safeguard future generations of pollinators.

"Such physiological capacity underpins their resilience to environmental extremes and provides insights into how terrestrial insects may persist in flood-prone habitats," the team wrote in its paper. "The ability to endure such conditions may be critically important, especially in the face of changing spring flooding patterns."

The finding also underscores how essential bees are to human life. As key pollinators, they support global agriculture and produce many crops that feed both people and livestock. Their ability to withstand extreme conditions helps maintain ecosystem balance and food security.

The study has sparked widespread fascination online.

"Amazing!" one Reddit user wrote. "I wonder if other insects have developed this trait, and if so, if they have a common ancestral origin or if they acquired it by convergent evolution."

Another added: "I've often wondered how diapausing insects could possibly survive the UK's cold, wet winters — I barely survive myself."

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