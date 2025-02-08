Scientists sound alarm after making disturbing discovery about Earth's rainfall: 'Urgent need'

"By identifying the distinct mechanisms driving these changes, we contribute to a deeper understanding."

A new study reveals the different mechanisms that are driving "wet-get-wetter, dry-get-drier" extreme weather patterns in southeast Asia.

What's happening?

The impacts of land use changes and an overheating planet on extreme precipitation events on the Maritime Continent, the region of Southeast Asia, including the islands of Indonesia, the Philippines, and parts of Papua New Guinea, haven't received much attention. Now, new research has revealed the different mechanisms that are driving extremes of wet and dry weather.

A group of scientists from National Taiwan University found that deforestation due to land use intensifies surface warming. This heightens atmospheric instability and promotes local convection, ultimately resulting in more frequent heavy rainfall events. The scientists also concluded that our warming world expands the atmosphere's moisture capacity, leading to more intense and extreme precipitation events.

Researchers say their findings have revealed a "wet-get-wetter, dry-get-drier" pattern driven by different mechanisms. Dynamic processes largely control wet extremes under land use changes, while changes in evapotranspiration control dry extremes. However, in a warming world, dynamic processes amplify wet extremes, while a reduction in moisture and weakened atmospheric circulation influence dry extremes.

"By identifying the distinct mechanisms driving these changes, we contribute to a deeper understanding of the region's hydro-climate dynamics," according to the study. "The results highlight the urgent need for targeted land management and climate mitigation strategies to address the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events in this vulnerable region."

Why is the report on extreme precipitation patterns important?

The authors of the study say their results will help us better understand the Maritime Continent's hydro-climate dynamics. They believe their research highlights "the urgent need for targeted land management and climate mitigation strategies to address the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events in this vulnerable region."

The region studied has seen several extreme weather events over the past few years alone.

Last November, tropical storm Trami caused devastating flooding and landslides in the Philippines that killed 126 people and forced the evacuation of over 160,000 people.

Research conducted by World Weather Attribution indicates that climate change played a key role in creating the conditions that led to six consecutive typhoons striking the Philippines between late October and mid-November.

What's being done about mitigating extreme hydro-climate events?

The authors of the study say their research "underscores the need for more detailed analysis to explore these mechanisms further, ensuring a deeper understanding of how they influence future extreme weather events."

The part that our warming world plays in influencing these events can be diminished by reducing heat-trapping pollution. Donating money to climate causes and supporting eco-friendly initiatives being implemented by mainstream brands can help.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.