Scientists discover concerning phenomenon that could cause devastating floods: 'Even more intense'

It's much harder to track data high up in the mountains, but a new study published in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment is showing just how vital that research can be. A team of researchers from the University of Portsmouth led by Dr. Nick Pepin "analyzed data from multiple sources, including global gridded datasets, alongside detailed case studies from specific mountain ranges, including the Rocky Mountains, the Alps, the Andes, and the Tibetan Plateau," per a write-up in Phys.org from the university.

What's happening?

The research found that, between 1980 and 2020, mountain ranges warmed on average 0.21 degrees Celsius per century faster than nearby lowlands. Unpredictable rainfall was also hitting the mountains when the snow turned to rain.

Dr. Pepin explained, "Mountains share many characteristics with Arctic regions and are experiencing similarly rapid changes."

He added that both areas are experiencing significant snow and ice loss, and it's changing the ecosystems.

"What's less well known is that as you go higher into the mountains, the rate of climate change can become even more intense," he said.

Why is snow and ice loss in the mountains concerning?

While the loss of snow and ice is harmful to mountain communities, it's not just those communities that suffer. More than 1 billion people worldwide rely on glaciers for their water, including in China and India.





Dr. Pepin also noted, "When you transition from snowfall to rain because it has become warmer, you're more likely to get devastating floods. Hazardous events also become more extreme."

While extreme weather events, such as unpredictable rain, were always going to happen, it's the warming temperatures that are intensifying these storms.

Additionally, as temperatures rise, the animals living there are forced farther up the mountain in search of cooler temperatures. However, they will be pushed over the edge and could end up lost as their ecosystems are changed forever.

Unfortunately, it's much harder to collect data in harsh conditions, resulting in a data gap. In turn, scientists could be underestimating how quickly temperatures are rising.

What's being done about the lack of data?

While "computer models are improving," according to the University of Sheffield's Dr. Emily Potter, it's not enough. She believes action is needed on climate commitments. Reducing society's reliance on energy sources that warm the planet, such as coal and gas, is one example.

You can also do your part by donating to climate organizations engaging in this vital work.

