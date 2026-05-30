Epic video shows python hunter leap from a boat onto a massive snake

"No time to lose, no room for hesitation!"

A jaw-dropping Instagram clip is giving viewers a front-row seat to a high-stakes wildlife encounter: a python hunter launching himself off a boat and onto a massive snake.

The unbelievable video shows Kev Pav (@snakeaholic) spotting a large Burmese python from a boat and, in a split-second decision, jumping directly onto it before it could disappear into the marsh.

With incredible precision, Kev landed directly on the snake, then immediately stood up, holding the huge python by the head.

In the caption, he set the scene in all-caps: "No time to lose, no room for hesitation! GO GO GO!"

He explained that when you step off the boat, "you never know what the floor will be like," adding that it can be anything from deep water to "waist deep mud." Because getting stuck could mean losing the snake or putting himself in danger of being bitten by the python, he said, "the only option is to SEND IT!"

Burmese pythons have become one of the most destructive invasive species. They are not native, and their spread has put pressure on local ecosystems by reducing populations of small mammals, birds, and other wildlife.

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Removing invasive predators can help give native species a better chance to recover. Researchers recently discovered vultures feeding on python eggs in the Everglades, providing some hope that the species can be contained through different methods.

Healthy wetlands support tourism, recreation, water systems, and the communities that depend on them. The work can be messy and risky, but each removal is part of a broader effort to protect natural landscapes.

"This is the most American thing I ever seen," one commenter wrote about the jump.

Conservation is often hands-on, requiring fast decisions in difficult terrain. While most people would consider jumping onto a deadly python a nightmare, Kev called it "such an awesome experience." Some people are just built different.

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