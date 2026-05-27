Vultures feasting on Burmese python eggs could give Florida an unexpected ally in the Everglades

Burmese pythons have become a serious ecological threat in the Everglades.

Florida may have found an unlikely ally in its long-running fight against invasive Burmese pythons.

Researchers in South Florida recently documented vultures feeding on python eggs, sparking hope that it's possible to contain one of the Everglades' most damaging invaders.

The discovery took place at the Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area, a site in Broward County. University of Florida researchers were tracking Burmese pythons there as part of an ongoing radio telemetry program that uses scout snakes.

When the team got to a nest to collect the eggs before they hatched, they found at least four vultures circling and feeding on the clutch. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the birds had likely pulled back the nest cover.

Researchers documented at least 17 eggs. Three had been dragged out of the nest and reduced to shell fragments. The other 14 remained inside the cavity, but all had been punctured, with their contents either exposed or missing. The female python was later found in shallow water about 12 meters away.

After examining the site, the team reported no evidence of other predators or scavengers. The damage matched what would be expected from vulture beaks.

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Why does it matter?

Burmese pythons have become a serious ecological threat in the Everglades, and their ability to reproduce is a major reason why. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a single female can lay between 50 and 100 eggs each year.

Each nest destroyed before hatching could stop dozens of new snakes from entering the ecosystem. Vultures are not likely to solve the python problem on their own, but egg predation could help slow population growth at the margins.

UF researchers are continuing to monitor python nests to gather more information on clutch size, nest location, and hatchling survival. They are also removing eggs before hatchlings emerge.

These observations may help wildlife managers better understand the uncommon moments when native species gain an advantage over the invasive snakes.

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