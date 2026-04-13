The 'Python Cowboy' has a new target to hunt in Florida: 7-foot Nile monitor lizards

Nile monitor lizard burrows can rack up millions of dollars in damage to infrastructure such as sidewalks and seawalls.

In his ongoing mission to eliminate invasive species from South Florida, a YouTuber renowned for his hunting is facing perhaps his most daunting challenge yet: Nile monitor lizards.

Matt Kimmel, aka the "Python Cowboy," shared his latest target in a video posted on his YouTube account (@pythoncowboy).

As Kimmel explains in the video, these displaced species are starting to crop up more and more, both anecdotally and in local reports. He shares footage of one of his crew encountering one somewhat recently, as well as his own success in capturing one.

These lizards can grow to a remarkable seven-and-a-half feet, as AZ Animals notes. They are as disruptive to the local ecosystem and infrastructure as they are long.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission bulletin noted that they are apex predators that threaten multiple federally and state-listed species, including sea turtles, American crocodiles, and wading birds. Their burrows can also rack up millions of dollars in damage to infrastructure such as sidewalks and seawalls.

With reports of them in the area, Kimmel and his crew, including two dogs, multiple family members, and employees, take off.

While they are ultimately unsuccessful at nabbing another Nile monitor, the team is extremely efficient at taking out invasive green iguanas. The dogs track them like pros, and the humans show some impressive marksmanship and even pursuit in the process. Given the effectiveness of the operation, it seems more a matter of when, not if, for Nile monitors.

Kimmel isn't the only game in town for capturing these reptiles, as the FWC and partners are also on the case. The state has an Amnesty Program for pet owners who might have second thoughts about raising such a large, voracious lizard.

Commenters on YouTube praised Kimmel and the squad for bringing awareness to the issue and doing their best to combat it.

"Damn, we need 1,000 Python Cowboys in Florida," a user wrote. "Stay safe, mate."

"It's so nice to see families enjoying time together," a viewer remarked. "Thanks for trying to save Florida from invasive species."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.