Expert issues warning over dangerous creature wrecking havoc across state: 'Sharp teeth, strong jaws, and sharp claws'

Florida has a new invasive lizard that will require a lot of monitoring to keep the state's residents and natural spaces safe.

The Nile monitor, an aggressive and fast-spreading invasive species, is now established in South Florida, according to the News-Press. This lizard has earned a reputation as the largest and most dangerous lizard in the United States, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What's happening?

Nile monitors have gained attention as sightings continue across Florida, though the species is native to sub-Saharan Africa.

Nile monitors have established populations in Lee and Palm Beach counties (on both Florida coasts), according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and confirmed sightings have been reported in other parts of the state.

Adult Nile monitors can grow to over 6 feet long and weigh nearly 22 pounds. They are active during the day and are skilled climbers and swimmers. They also have "sharp teeth, strong jaws, and sharp claws, and will defend themselves if aggravated or threatened," according to the News-Press.



Why is the Nile monitor's spread concerning?

Nile monitors are a non-native species that can outcompete native wildlife for food and habitat across Florida's already fragile ecosystem. While they are not venomous, according to Animal Pedia, their bites can transmit bacteria that can cause serious infections in humans.

In the Sunshine State and beyond, the spread of invasive species threatens native animals. The FWC reports that monitors may eat endangered and threatened species such as burrowing owls, sea turtles, and crocodiles, and even people's pets.



The USGS notes that as temperatures rise and water scarcity increases, lizard species' environmental niches could change. The conditions preferred by reptiles are increasingly common across Florida as the state warms and development alters water availability.



What's being done about Nile monitors?

Nile monitors are classified as a prohibited invasive species in Florida and may be humanely removed year-round on private property and on select public lands. The state operates the Exotic Pet Amnesty Program, which allows owners to surrender unwanted animals without penalty to prevent releases of creatures such as the Nile monitor into the wild.

Residents are encouraged to stay away from the lizards and to report sightings through the FWC invasive species reporting system.

