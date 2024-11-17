'Tired' hikers face massive fine after calling emergency helicopter for a lift: 'No injuries justifying the call'

The helicopter that airlifted the hikers had to leave a wildfire it was fighting for about three hours.

Eight hikers could be facing a fine of up to $25,000 each for violating an area closure in a park and calling for a rescue helicopter because they were too "tired" to continue, reported The Denver Gazette.

The group was hiking Pyramid Mountain in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada, when two of the hikers called for emergency services. News source Jasper Local reported that "visitor safety technicians found no injuries justifying the call for assistance."

The helicopter that airlifted the hikers had to leave a wildfire it was fighting for about three hours.

Pyramid Mountain has a 17-mile challenging hiking trail that's been closed by officials. The Canada National Parks Act dictates that individuals can be fined up to $25,000 for violating a closure. This amount is significantly higher than other national parks' similar rules and fines.

Every national park has their own set of rules and regulations that are created for the safety of park goers as well as the nature and wildlife in the area. If an area is closed, there's a good reason for it.

Sometimes a closure happens to protect a wildlife species for a period of time, such as during an animal's nesting or mating season. It's important to give animals the space they need and never approach them. A visitor's carelessness could endanger wildlife, as animals that injure humans, provoked or unprovoked, may be euthanized.

Trail or infrastructure renovations are often the reason for closures, and they're necessary for the safety of visitors.

When a habitat is fostering an at-risk plant species, park services will enforce area closures to protect those elements of nature as well.

As you plan your next trip to a national park, the National Park Service recommends you "know before you go," advising you look into the current regulations of the park you're visiting for your own safety and respect for the habitat you're entering.

One user commented on The Denver Gazette article, "I'd love to see this 25k fine for the same trespassing in Colorado."

