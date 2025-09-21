Officials issue immediate ban on 'ruthless' forest practice: 'Excellent decision'

In an effort to protect the environment, the state government of Punjab, India, has banned forest cutting and the auctioning of timber.

According to the Daily Times, the ban went into effect in September, and the director general of the Forests, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department has been instructed to strictly enforce it.

"Under the old system, many trees were ruthlessly cut and auction revenues were concentrated in a few hands," a chief minister pointed out, per the Daily Times. "The new measures aim to protect forests, reduce land erosion, and benefit the public rather than private interests."

Increasing data shows the large-scale impact of deforestation. With fewer trees, air quality worsens, and habitats are destroyed.

The World Wildlife Fund reported that "up to 15 billion trees are now being cut down every year across the world."

Government interference in deforestation is a key step toward a cleaner future. The EU has similarly proposed a law that aims to fine companies that profit from deforested land.

While stopping the excessive cutting of trees and forests feels like a necessary step to protect the Earth, there is some pushback, as deforestation-reducing efforts may directly impact small-scale farmers or those who rely on timber for their livelihoods.

Although these concerns are fair and should be considered, activists urge the public to weigh the cost of increasing critical climate issues in comparison.

Other government actions to protect the environment include Virginia's ban on single-use plastics, with a primary focus on expanded polystyrene, also known as Styrofoam.

While the Punjab government's ban on forest cutting aims to support biodiversity and protect wildlife, recent policies in the United States have essentially imposed the opposite. The Administration received backlash for removing protections for forests and promoting the timber industry in the U.S.

A Facebook post by Business Bytes Pakistan highlighted the ban in Punjab.

"Officials say the step reflects the government's focus on environmental preservation and sustainable forestry practices to safeguard Punjab's green cover for future generations," the post stated.

Commenters shared their approval, with one saying, "Excellent decision by the government."

"Good," another added. "Must ensure implementation of order."

To do your part in ensuring the protection of forests or wildlife, you can vote for pro-climate candidates in your area.

