Experts issue warning as concerning growth spreads across US region: 'It can be very injurious'

An invasive plant species is spreading in Montana, causing concern among officials.

What's happening?

Puncturevine is a spiky plant native to Europe that can now be found in several U.S. states. Already common in Eastern Montana, the Ravalli Republic reported it is now appearing in Bitterroot Valley.

The plant sheds tiny spiny thorns, which not only help the plant spread but also can injure livestock and people, as well as pop tires. A bike repair shop in Billings reported having to fix 25 to 30 flat tires daily, resulting from puncturevine, during certain times of the year.

Additionally, this invasive plant species contains toxins that can lead to photosensitization in sheep and cattle, and puncturevine poisoning can be deadly.

According to the Ravalli Republic, Weed District Coordinator Kellieann Fillingham explained, "It has a very weedy characteristic which means it can take over and spread. It can be very injurious to our livestock and us."

Why are invasive plant species concerning?

Invasive plant species are concerning for several reasons, not the least of which is their ability to spread and overtake their surroundings rapidly.

A single puncturevine plant can grow to be five feet in diameter; put several of those plants together in one area, and they will quickly smother out native plants, outcompeting them for natural resources and damaging the ecosystem.

Additionally, in the case of puncturevine, this invasive plant poses a danger to both animals and people nearby, as it can injure livestock and pets, negatively impact recreational activities, and contains toxins that may harm or kill.

Many invasive plant species can also impact human food supplies (if they overtake crops) and alter soil chemistry, making the protection and prioritization of native plant species a critical piece of conserving natural resources, limiting the spread of toxins and new diseases, and safeguarding our food supply.

What's being done about puncturevine in Montana?

Officials have requested that Ravalli County residents report any sightings of the plant.

Additionally, officials noted that this plant has a shallow root system, making it much simpler to remove, which could significantly aid in eradicating the species in this area.

