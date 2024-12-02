Passerby sparks outrage online after sharing photo of gender reveal party aftermath: 'Should be illegal'

An angry hiker posted photos of a stunning mountain view tainted by blue confetti all over the ground, causing outrage in the comments.

One Redditor shared photos of Sloan's Lake, a beautiful public park in Colorado, littered with the festive remnants of a gender reveal party. The second picture showed the breathtaking views of the lake and nearby Rockies. But the picturesque scene is polluted by the mess of confetti.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster shared a harsh sentiment in the caption, showcasing people's contempt for this behavior.

Gender reveal parties announce a baby's sex. This is not the first — and is unlikely to be the last — time a gender reveal hurt the environment. From plastic confetti to reckless fireworks to exploited animals, irresponsible party planning wreaks havoc.

One of the most famous gender reveal disasters occurred in 2020. A couple started a massive wildfire after using pyrotechnics, as reported by The Guardian. The fire resulted in the tragic death of a firefighter, as well as the destruction of several homes and buildings.

According to Popsci, one couple turned a river blue, and another dyed a pigeon pink, resulting in the animal's eventual death. The list of gender reveal parties that do more harm than good goes on.

Litter from gender reveals can pollute soil, water, and air, kill or injure animals, destroy habitats, and more. Green Eco-Friend recommends avoiding balloons, glitter, fireworks, single-use items, plastic items, and shiny decor to keep your party environmentally friendly.

These celebrations can be exciting and fun without polluting the environment. People can bake colored cakes, create scavenger hunts, or wear hidden pink or blue outfits. And there are eco-friendly alternatives to confetti, like tea leaves, dried flowers, and seed paper. These are all wonderful ways to celebrate without hurting animals or causing pollution.

Many commenters shared the original poster's irritation with the litter. One person said, "Cleaning up after other people's 'celebrations' is a whole new level of frustrating." Another enraged commenter declared, "Releasing confetti should be illegal."

One poignant, but snarky, comment highlighted the irony of celebrating new life while harming the planet. It read, "Congrats! It's an environmental disaster!"

