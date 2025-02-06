  • Business Business

Colombia takes bold action against corporations to defend national interests: 'Not earning what they intended to earn'

"[These treaties] have become a drain on Colombia and many other countries."

by Leslie Sattler
"[These treaties] have become a drain on Colombia and many other countries."

Photo Credit: iStock

Colombia President Gustavo Petro has called for updated trade agreements with major economic partners to better serve his citizens, reported Aljazeera.

The president's goal? To stop international companies from blocking environmental progress through secretive legal proceedings.

Colombia wants to rework deals with the United States, European Union, and United Kingdom that let foreign businesses sue governments in special tribunals when new laws affect their profits. These tribunals operate outside regular courts and often rule against environmental protections.

Should the government be allowed to restrict how much water we use?

Definitely 💯

Only during major droughts 🏜️

No way 🙅

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The move could help both Colombians and the planet. Right now, mining companies are suing Colombia for hundreds of millions of dollars after courts protected water sources and Indigenous lands from mine expansions. One Canadian firm is demanding $696 million because it couldn't dig in sensitive wetlands that supply drinking water. 

Similar suits target governments worldwide when they try to phase out polluting industries or protect natural resources. The U.K. recently left one such agreement after companies sued European nations for environmental regulations.

This matters for Americans, too. When countries can't protect their natural resources without risking massive lawsuits, it hurts global efforts to create a safer, cleaner future. Colombia's resistance opens the door for other nations to do the same.

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

These treaties "have become a drain on Colombia and many other countries," says Colombia's ambassador to the U.K., noting that they give companies the power to sue countries "for not earning what they intended to earn by polluting."

One British labor union has backed Colombia's position, with the trade union of U.K. government workers who negotiate trade deals saying "we need real climate action."

Other nations, including Kenya, South Africa, and Ecuador, have already started stepping away from these corporate tribunals, showing growing momentum for positive change. Countries have started to push back on Big Oil corporations in other ways as well, suing them for greenwashing their carbon-heavy business models.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x