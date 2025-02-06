Colombia takes bold action against corporations to defend national interests: 'Not earning what they intended to earn'

"[These treaties] have become a drain on Colombia and many other countries."

Colombia President Gustavo Petro has called for updated trade agreements with major economic partners to better serve his citizens, reported Aljazeera.

The president's goal? To stop international companies from blocking environmental progress through secretive legal proceedings.

Colombia wants to rework deals with the United States, European Union, and United Kingdom that let foreign businesses sue governments in special tribunals when new laws affect their profits. These tribunals operate outside regular courts and often rule against environmental protections.

The move could help both Colombians and the planet. Right now, mining companies are suing Colombia for hundreds of millions of dollars after courts protected water sources and Indigenous lands from mine expansions. One Canadian firm is demanding $696 million because it couldn't dig in sensitive wetlands that supply drinking water.

Similar suits target governments worldwide when they try to phase out polluting industries or protect natural resources. The U.K. recently left one such agreement after companies sued European nations for environmental regulations.

This matters for Americans, too. When countries can't protect their natural resources without risking massive lawsuits, it hurts global efforts to create a safer, cleaner future. Colombia's resistance opens the door for other nations to do the same.

These treaties "have become a drain on Colombia and many other countries," says Colombia's ambassador to the U.K., noting that they give companies the power to sue countries "for not earning what they intended to earn by polluting."

One British labor union has backed Colombia's position, with the trade union of U.K. government workers who negotiate trade deals saying "we need real climate action."

Other nations, including Kenya, South Africa, and Ecuador, have already started stepping away from these corporate tribunals, showing growing momentum for positive change. Countries have started to push back on Big Oil corporations in other ways as well, suing them for greenwashing their carbon-heavy business models.

