Passerby captures heart-stopping moment between free solo climber and falling rock: 'A great example of the importance of wearing a helmet'

"Despite being very careful, even I couldn't fully avoid the loose rocks."

A close call was caught on camera in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada, when a falling rock nearly hit a free solo climber.

According to reports by Unofficial Networks, a climber on a 2,000 foot multi-pitch ascent of Mt. Indefatigable knocked a loose rock down toward a climber.

Luckily, the tumbling rock just missed the free solo climber who managed to hold their course. Had the rock hit the climber, they could've been seriously injured or fallen to their death.

This particular climb in Banff is known for having loose rocks, especially during the early season freeze-thaw cycle.

The video served as a stark reminder for climbers to always exercise caution and wear a helmet.

"This is a great example of the importance of wearing a helmet while climbing which can help protect against head injuries in falls and falling debris," wrote Francis Xavier from Unofficial Networks. "Be safe, have fun, wear a helmet."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Other climbers along the famous route expressed the difficulties of climbing Mt. Indefatigable due to the loose rocks.

"Despite being very careful, even I couldn't fully avoid the loose rocks," said Ethan Heinrichs in a video recounting his climb and witnessing the free soloist.

When exploring the outdoors, it's essential to take all guidelines and warnings seriously. Along the "Joy" route on Mt. Indefatigable, there are signs disclosing the hazards of falling rocks, urging visitors to be safe.

Across the globe, visitors have put themselves in dangerous situations after ignoring safety guidelines. In national parks in the U.S., visitors have been caught on camera risking their lives to approach wildlife.

Whenever you explore an outdoor space, it's essential to respect the natural environment and wildlife that live there. Practice the "leave no trace" mentality, and leave the park better than you found it.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.