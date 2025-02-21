  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists track new predator as it moves into Arctic waters — here's why this could be catastrophic for the rest of the world

The discovery was a surprise to even the research team.

by Kritiksha Sharma
Photo Credit: iStock

Killer whales, also known as orcas, have officially made the Arctic Ocean their home — something that was nearly impossible until now. Historically, thick ice sheets blocked the whales from venturing into these frigid waters, but as rising temperatures melt the ice, new pathways have opened up, as detailed by Mongabay. 

What's happening? 

Researchers at the University of Manitoba recently identified two small, genetically distinct populations of orcas now living in Arctic waters year-round. The discovery, published in Global Change Biology, was a surprise to even the research team, who expected to find a single migrating group rather than two separate populations.

Researchers explained that tracking these animals is no easy task. Using genetic testing from skin and blubber samples, the team confirmed that these Arctic orcas are unique, meaning they may not even recognize one another as potential mates. 

Why is this important? 

The arrival of killer whales in the Arctic is more than just an interesting ecological shift — it has the potential to disrupt an already fragile marine ecosystem. These apex predators are now able to hunt Arctic whales like belugas, narwhals, and bowhead whales, which were previously protected by sea ice.

"The arctic whales are just chubby, slow, and delicious," said evolutionary geneticist Colin Garroway, underscoring how vulnerable these prey species are to orcas, per Mongabay. While there are still hundreds of thousands of Arctic whales compared to a few hundred killer whales, the long-term impacts of this shift remain uncertain.

Beyond the ecological consequences, this change is also a concern for Indigenous communities who rely on Arctic whales for food, culture, and economy. The continued presence of killer whales could impact sustainable hunting traditions that have existed for generations.

What's being done about it? 

Researchers are tracking Arctic killer whale populations using satellite tags and genetic analysis to understand their movements and impact. Government agencies, including the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Fisheries and Oceans Canada, are evaluating policies to protect vulnerable Arctic species.

The Arctic Council is pushing for stricter conservation efforts, while global climate initiatives aim to slow ice loss. Indigenous communities are partnering with scientists to integrate traditional knowledge into conservation strategies. These combined efforts could help manage the ecological shift and protect Arctic marine life from further disruption.

The presence of orcas in the Arctic is just one of the many signs that our planet is shifting — but the good news is that there are still steps we can take to protect the delicate balance of this unique and vital ecosystem.

