Local resident shares disturbing items found at scene of park fire: 'Seems pretty clear that there was an encampment there'

"I wish we, as a society, took better care of our poor."

by Audrey Brewer
Photo Credit: Reddit

A local resident is sharing the aftermath of a fire that swept through Brooklyn's Prospect Park earlier this year, including debris left behind that provides a possible explanation for the fire's origin.

On the r/Brooklyn subreddit, a Reddit user posted a video of their walkthrough of the area, showing burned trees and vegetation, as well as what appear to be hundreds of burned cans.

I went to check out the fire
byu/I-am-named-this inBrooklyn

"Seems pretty clear that there was an encampment there; based off the amount of cans from different brands as well as the burnt out folding chairs, and tents," they wrote in the caption, referring to a possible camp for unhoused persons. "I wish we, as a society, took better care of our poor," they added. 

One Redditor commented: "Thanks for doing this." 

"Thanks for this perspective! Very interesting/sad to see the burnt surroundings. A can collector was my thought as well," another added.

In November, a fire broke out and destroyed 2 acres of the woodland Ravine, Brooklyn's last remaining upland forest, according to the Prospect Park Alliance. "Damage to the park's Ravine is particularly devastating, as it is home to hundreds of species of trees, plants, and wildlife that depend upon our woodlands for their health and well-being," Prospect Park Alliance President Morgan Monaco shared on their site, after thanking the community for its ongoing support. 

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

No official cause of the fire has been determined, but officials suspect it was sparked by an unhoused encampment, according to The New York Post. The outlet also reported that much of the wildlife that fled the area may take years to return.

"If there's still trees standing, you're still going to get your flying insects and your birds," Sunny Corrao, the public engagement coordinator for the city Department of Parks and Recreation's Wildlife Unit, told The Post. However, with much of the understory burned away, "you're not going to have animals that use that as cover. So you're not going to have your small mammals in those areas."

According to the National Park Service, almost 85% of wildfires are started in some way by humans. However, efforts are being made to spread fire safety and information for those living in encampments, including the development of a guide by the Journal of Burn Care & Research.

As reported in the National Library of Medicine, their conclusion spoke to the importance of being "accountable to this community. This means listening, building trust, and partnering with people living outdoors."

