Outraged local issues warning after witnessing reckless behavior at boat ramp: 'Someone is going to get attacked'

Teasing a crocodile isn't the safest way to enjoy time on the Proserpine River Boat Ramp. However, as an Instagram video from former Proserpine River tour guide Mark Norman (@wildcroc_whitsundays) shows, it's become a frequent and dangerous occurrence that has alerted a local expert and authorities to step in.

Using dead feral pigs as bait is among the "reckless feeding activities" that culprits have used to lure the "dominant male" crocodile unfazed by area boats, as Yahoo News Australia reported. These illegal feedings have Mark worried.

"He's a big fella, about 100 meters," he says in his Instagram video.

He also told Yahoo News Australia that the chances that "someone is going to get attacked at the boat ramp" are pretty high due to many human-created problems. The issues Mark is referring to include three dead piglets tied to the ramp, dumped human carcasses, and fishing waste left behind. Taunting behavior has included throwing beer cans at its head.

Local authorities have cracked down by increasing the on-the-spot fine for deliberately feeding crocodiles from $483 to $2,580. Plus, maximum court fines went up from $6,452 to $26,615, per Yahoo News Australia.

"I really do think that installing cameras at the boat ramp is the only way to deter it from happening," Mark advises in the video.

Contrary to popular belief, a croc isn't an obvious threat if, as Mark put it, it's "left alone." Its level of aggression depends on the level of species and human interaction. Freshwater Australian and American crocodiles are more shy and less likely to attack without provocation, whereas saltwater species are more aggressive and territorial.

Worried about response efforts, one video commenter said, "Maybe exposure from the media might push action along a bit."

Unfortunately, the plan is to bait and remove the crocodile from its natural habitat and place it in a farm or zoo, according to a spokesperson for the state's Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation, per Yahoo News Australia.

It's not the first time a wild animal crossed paths with poor human behavior. One Tulum tourist swam with a crocodile only a few feet away. When two tourists taunted a moose, it turned around and came at them. In many cases, if an animal attacks even when provoked in its habitat, euthanasia is often the result.

One Instagram commenter advised, "[The croc is] a big guy and isn't 'trained' by people that want to see him do tricks!"

Another user said, "They are going to get someone killed!"

