Tourist sparks outrage with video of their brazen swim near crocodile: 'Heck no'

There's certainly nothing wrong with getting in touch with nature and exploring unique locations. However, it is very important to respect any wildlife you encounter.

One TikToker sparked outrage when they shared a video of a dangerously risky interaction with a crocodile.

Travel influencer Eva (@evasuijlen) posted a short clip of their controversial swim in Tulum, Mexico.

The TikToker posted in the video's caption, "Me while my mom is praying for my safety on the other side of the world."

After focusing on the traveler wading in the water, the camera quickly pans to a crocodile that seems to be resting atop a rock just a few feet away.

The National Park Service has strong advice for anyone entering animals' habitats. Not only can a person put their own life at risk, but they can also endanger animals as well.

"Both pets and people may have diseases that they can give to wildlife," the NPS writes. Additionally, animals could injure themselves while attempting to escape from a human that they perceive as a threat. An unwanted interaction with wildlife could jeopardize the viability of an animal's habitat as well.

While they may seem like lumbering creatures, crocodiles can achieve speeds of between 15 and 18 miles per hour in the water, according to the Marine Biodiversity Science Center. They can also get up to 11 miles per hour on land.

As a result, it is important to respect these natural predators as the potential danger that they are. Despite this one's seemingly sedentary state, crocodiles are extremely quick and lethal. According to Discover Wildlife, crocodiles kill around 1,000 humans every year.

"You know they're fast, right?" asked another commenter.

"Girl, that's just the one that you can see. Heck no," exclaimed a third commenter.

