  • Outdoors Outdoors

Tourist sparks outrage with video of their brazen swim near crocodile: 'Heck no'

"You know they're fast, right?"

by Matthew Swigonski
"You know they're fast, right?"

Photo Credit: iStock

There's certainly nothing wrong with getting in touch with nature and exploring unique locations. However, it is very important to respect any wildlife you encounter. 

One TikToker sparked outrage when they shared a video of a dangerously risky interaction with a crocodile

@evasuijlen At least he's vegetarian #crocodile #tulummexico #casacenote #cenotemanatí ♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

Travel influencer Eva (@evasuijlen) posted a short clip of their controversial swim in Tulum, Mexico. 

The TikToker posted in the video's caption, "Me while my mom is praying for my safety on the other side of the world." 

After focusing on the traveler wading in the water, the camera quickly pans to a crocodile that seems to be resting atop a rock just a few feet away. 

The National Park Service has strong advice for anyone entering animals' habitats. Not only can a person put their own life at risk, but they can also endanger animals as well. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"Both pets and people may have diseases that they can give to wildlife," the NPS writes. Additionally, animals could injure themselves while attempting to escape from a human that they perceive as a threat. An unwanted interaction with wildlife could jeopardize the viability of an animal's habitat as well. 

While they may seem like lumbering creatures, crocodiles can achieve speeds of between 15 and 18 miles per hour in the water, according to the Marine Biodiversity Science Center. They can also get up to 11 miles per hour on land. 

As a result, it is important to respect these natural predators as the potential danger that they are. Despite this one's seemingly sedentary state, crocodiles are extremely quick and lethal. According to Discover Wildlife, crocodiles kill around 1,000 humans every year. 

"You know they're fast, right?" asked another commenter. 

Do you worry about getting diseases from bug bites?

Absolutely 👍

Only when I'm camping or hiking 🏕️

Not really 🤷

Never 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Girl, that's just the one that you can see. Heck no," exclaimed a third commenter. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x