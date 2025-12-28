Scientists working in cave discover creatures straight out of mythology — here's what they found

A wildlife survey team working inside a Thai cave made an unexpected find in 2024: two previously undocumented dragon millipede species.

These arthropods get their fantastical name from their appearance. As BGR reported, they are roughly one inch long, and each creature sports rows of spiky protrusions running the length of its body, paired with lengthy appendages that give it a dragon-esque silhouette straight out of Asian mythology.

Researchers decided to call one of the species the princess dragon millipede. The name pays tribute to Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who has dedicated much of her work to backing scientific study and conservation across Thailand.

Locating these millipedes took real physical effort. Scientists scaled tall rock formations within Pha Daeng Cave to reach the moist, calcium-rich surfaces where the creatures live. This single cave system remains the only confirmed habitat for the species so far.

Confirming the discovery involved both microscopic examination and genetic testing. By analyzing DNA pulled from limb and tissue samples, the team found these two species differ from their closest known relatives by 10% to 18%, enough to earn separate spots on the evolutionary chart.

Scientists have now cataloged 84 dragon millipede varieties spread across eight categories. Improved lab techniques have sped up the pace of identification, with many additions to the list over the last decade.

The discovery of a new species can inspire greater conservation efforts in a region to protect the newfound creatures. It's also a sign of healthy biodiversity, which is important for a well-functioning ecosystem.

According to a study published in the journal Biodiversity Science, millipedes are important for nutrient cycling and the decomposition of organic material.

In fact, even the smallest animal can provide huge benefits for humans. Pollinators, like birds, bees, and small mammals, are responsible for one of every three bites of the food we eat, per the Pollinator Partnership.

Discoveries like this one show that our planet still holds secrets. Caves, forests, and overlooked patches of wilderness can shelter creatures waiting to be found. Every new species teaches scientists something about how ecosystems connect and which habitats deserve protection.

If you want to support biodiversity close to home, try leaving natural spaces undisturbed and speaking up for local conservation efforts. The habitat that shelters the next discovery might be closer to you than you think.

