Scientists uncover hundreds of unknown ocean species in historic expedition: 'We are laying the groundwork'

Scientists have discovered 866 new marine species, including a guitar shark, a deep-sea mollusk with cancer treatment potential, and the first octocoral found in the Maldives, Oceanographic Magazine reported.

The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census looks to change how scientists identify new marine species by speeding up the process. This discovery marks a "significant step" in advancing our understanding of ocean biodiversity. Traditional methods can take up to 14 years, but this international collaborative effort of 800 scientists from over 400 institutions is changing the approach.

Many species go extinct before they're documented. The mission's executive director explained that while oceans cover 71% of our planet, only about 10% of marine life has been discovered. By accelerating identification, scientists can better protect these species.

Some of these discoveries might directly benefit your health. The newly found deep-sea mollusk produces peptides with potential applications in pain relief and cancer treatment.

You can now access this information through the newly launched Ocean Census Biodiversity Data Platform. The public database was developed with the U.N. Environment Programme and showcases species found at depths ranging from one to nearly 5,000 meters.

The mission has conducted 10 global expeditions and has hosted eight Species Discovery Workshops. They've found new species of sharks, sea butterflies, mud dragons, bamboo corals, water bears, shrimp, crabs, reef fish, and many more creatures from dozens of taxonomic groups.

"Every new species — whether a shark or a sponge — deepens our understanding of marine ecosystems and the benefits they provide for the planet," said professor Lucy Woodall, head of science at Ocean Census.

Oliver Steeds, director of Ocean Census, added: "Our estimates suggest that discovering 100,000 new species could require at least $1 billion. We are laying the groundwork to make large-scale species discovery a reality."

The team plans to provide more Species Discovery Awards, undertake 10 new expeditions, and host additional workshops across the Pacific, Indian, and Southern Oceans in the coming year.

