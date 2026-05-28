'Are they mating?' Viral photo captures dramatic rattlesnake battle in Colorado park

"How lucky do you have to be to come across this in the wild?"

A striking wildlife photo from Colorado's Garden of the Gods looked, at first glance, like two snakes mating, but Reddit commenters quickly cleared things up: The prairie rattlesnakes were actually fighting.

"What kind of snakes are they, and are they mating?" a Redditor asked in a post alongside a photo showing two snakes wrapped around one another, with the bottoms of their bodies twisted together on the ground and the tops lifted off the ground.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters identified them as prairie rattlesnakes, or Crotalus viridis, a venomous species. A commenter noted that Garden of the Gods gets many prairie rattlesnake sightings in summer.

What looked like mating, though, was something else entirely: male combat. Instead of trying to reproduce, the two snakes were engaged in a ritualized wrestling match, twisting and pushing as they competed for breeding rights. Because the behavior can look dramatic and intimate from a distance, it is often mistaken for mating by onlookers.

In high-traffic natural areas such as Garden of the Gods, more people are entering or passing through habitats where snakes live, hunt, and breed.

Misreading those moments can have consequences for wildlife, too. Fear and misinformation can lead people to unnecessarily harass or kill snakes, which play an important role in keeping ecosystems balanced by helping control rodent populations.

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If you come across snakes on a trail, the safest move is to keep your distance and let them be. Do not try to separate them, touch them, or move in for a photo. Back away slowly, keep pets and children nearby, and give the animals room to move off on their own.

In busy parks, a few habits can reduce the risk of conflict. Stay on marked trails, watch where you place your feet and hands, and be especially alert in warm months when snakes are more active. If a snake is near a heavily used path, notify park staff rather than attempting to handle the situation yourself.

"How lucky do you have to be to come across this in the wild?" one commenter on the post asked. "Nice picture."

"Never seen a prairie rattlesnake in the Garden before," another added. "Very cool to see dueling males!"

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