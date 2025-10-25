Experts issue warning as toxic creatures wash up on beaches: 'We will see more'

Portuguese man o' war are making unexpected appearances on British shores, according to The Telegraph.

What's happening?

The stinging sea animal has been recently spotted on six beaches between Wales and Cornwall over the course of two weeks.

The Portuguese man o' war is not a jellyfish, but rather a cooperative of organisms called a siphonophore. Multiple colonies of organisms, called zooids, each grow to fulfill a specific purpose for the larger whole. A bladder keeps the man o' war floating on the waves, while stinging tentacles dangle up to 100 feet below the surface to catch prey.

The man o' war has an extremely painful sting, even when it's dead. In rare instances, the sting can even be deadly.

Why are the man o' war sightings important?

Experts have suggested that appearances of Portuguese man o' war could increase due to the shifting climate.

"As the sea temperature increases, it's more likely we will see more of these sightings," said marine biologist Ruth Chamberlain, per the BBC.

Encounters have been increasing elsewhere, too. The creatures have been spotted stateside, and a massive 2019 wave in Australia caused over 2,600 people to seek treatment for stings.

Atmospheric pollution is serving to increase the severity of heat waves that are warming oceans. This wreaks havoc on marine ecosystems, which can include shifting migration patterns and unexpected swings in wildlife populations. In the instance of Portuguese man o' war, ocean warming has introduced a real safety threat to humans.

What's being done about the man o' war?

While governments need to work harder to hold corporations and the rich accountable for their pollution and ensuing damage like this, there are plenty of individual actions one can take in order to minimize ocean damage.

Upgrading a home with heat pumps and solar panels can reduce planet-warming emissions. Switching to an electric vehicle or active transportation can cut down pollution too. Even adopting a plant-based diet occasionally can significantly cut down on pollution higher up the production chain.

As for man o' war stings, a vinegar rinse followed by the application of heat is recommended by researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi.

