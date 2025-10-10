Researchers issue warning after making 'horrific' underwater discovery: 'It's not turning out to be the safe haven we thought it was'

Clownfish and anemones are being wiped out by heat waves, according to an article from Boston University shared on Phys.org.

What's happening?

Fresh research from Boston University is showing that clownfish and anemone populations in the Red Sea have suffered steep declines as a result of rising sea temperatures.

The two animals have a symbiotic relationship, whereby the anemones provide protection for the clownfish from predators, and the clownfish provide nutrients to the anemones.

Increasing heat waves have caused anemones in the Red Sea to bleach in a manner similar to coral. This has destroyed vital habitat for clownfish, leading to their population collapsing as well. Between 2022 and 2024, the study reported that 94-100% of the clownfish across three reefs died, and 66-94% of resident anemones perished.

"It's especially painful because the Red Sea is a place many researchers have been hoping and hypothesizing is a thermal refuge," said lead author Morgan Bennett-Smith. "The fact that even this thermal refugium is collapsing in different ways is especially horrific. It's not turning out to be the safe haven we thought it was."

Why are ocean temperatures important?

Ocean warming is destroying ecosystems that people rely on. Combined with rampant overexploitation, entire aquatic food systems are collapsing as increased atmospheric pollution has served to ramp up heat waves.

Marine wildlife is critical for the stability of fishing industries as well as the overall health of our planet. Rising global temperatures are causing vast amounts of damage to the environment, which affects our economy, food supply, and health.

What's being done about warming oceans?

Report authors are looking to study bleaching events in Papua New Guinea next to see if the clownfish and anemones there are suffering the same fate. Other researchers have already found clownfish to be shrinking in size. Boston University scientists are keen to highlight the need for added habitat protections.

We can all do our part to help curb rising global temperatures by reducing consumption and switching to renewable, clean energy sources.

"More studies are needed to evaluate these important populations and re-evaluate their conservation status at large, expanding the surveys worldwide," said the paper. "As [Degree Heating Weeks] continues to increase globally, ecosystem conservation and restoration initiatives may need to be considered to preserve these populations in affected areas."

