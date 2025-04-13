  • Outdoors Outdoors

Government shuts down controversial deep sea industry with bold ban: 'We hope this decision serves as an inspiration'

"The first country to put this into law."

by Matthew Swigonski
"The first country to put this into law."

Photo Credit: iStock

Portugal has taken a major step in protecting its valuable ocean resources by passing a moratorium on deep-sea mining that bans the activity until at least 2050.   

According to Portugal Resident, the move is the first measure of its kind in the world. It comes in response to years of research regarding concerns about disturbing deep-sea ecosystems. In 2018, Portugal hosted a conference to discuss "the challenges of current and future deep sea mining. 

Four years later, Portugal and Kenya co-hosted the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference to develop "science-based innovative solutions" to better protect the ocean

Tiago Pitta e Cunha, president of the Executive Commission of the Oceano Azul Foundation, noted the "enormous influence" that Portugal had through the conference.  

Speaking to UN News, Pitta e Cunha highlighted the deep-sea mining ban's significance. 

"Portugal is the first country to put this into law — the first in Europe to establish a deep-sea mining moratorium until 2050," Pitta e Cunha said, as Portugal Resident translated. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

According to Pitta e Cunha, although the ban has a built-in shelf life, it provides a strong message.

"This is especially important because laws hold more weight than parliamentary resolutions," Pitta e Cunha noted. "Simply put, this moratorium can only be overturned by passing a new law."

Deep-sea mining is the extraction of minerals and resources from the ocean floor, which can collect valuable metals such as cobalt, copper, nickel, and manganese. As the World Wildlife Fund noted, deep-sea mining can lead to biodiversity loss, habitat destruction, and the release of toxins and stored carbon. 

While the deep-sea mining ban may prove to be a major milestone in Portugal, Pitta e Cunha hopes it is just the first ban of many in the world. 

Should we be harnessing the ocean to power our homes?

Absolutely 👍

Leave it be 👎

It depends 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"We hope this decision serves as an inspiration to other countries that have begun similar discussions," Pitta e Cunha said.  

"With Portugal's leadership, we aim to see an increase in the number of nations not only advocating for a moratorium but also progressing legislative action in this regard in the coming year," Pitta e Cunha added.  

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x