Portugal makes historic decision about the future of the world's oceans: 'It's time for other regions ... to follow their lead'

Less than 3% of the world's oceans are fully or highly protected now.

Portugal recently committed to protecting additional marine environments to help reach an ambitious United Nations goal.

As EuroNews reported, the nation is now home to Europe's largest Marine Protected Area (MPA) network.

MPAs in the Azores, an island region of Portugal, protect various ocean species, including manta rays, sharks, whales, dolphins, and deep-sea corals.

This new commitment now fully protects 15% of Portugal's archipelago's waters and highly protects an additional 15%. Full protection strictly regulates fishing, mining, and discharging pollutants. Meanwhile, only non-damaging human activities like kayaking and swimming are typically allowed in highly protected areas.

Due to their geography and underwater topography, the Azores are a biologically diverse and dynamic region in the North Atlantic.

Portugal's new ocean protections are significant because they preserve underwater habitats and ecosystem services like carbon sequestration. The new government protections also aim to improve fish stocks for sustainable fishing and attract tourism to support the local economy.

The country's commitment stands out as an example for other nations and works toward the U.N.'s goal of protecting 30% of oceans and land by 2030.

"Now, it's time for other regions worldwide to follow their lead," commented Enric Sala, founder of National Geographic Pristine Seas. "However, it's important that we don't protect just any 30%, but the right 30% to achieve the greatest biodiversity, climate, and food supply benefits MPAs can offer."

Many countries agreed to this goal and signed the High Seas Treaty at a U.N. summit last year. Yet less than 3% of the world's oceans are fully or highly protected now.

MPAs help improve ocean health by limiting humans' impact on marine life and sea environments. If they are well-enforced by governments, they effectively enhance the diversity and abundance of marine life, thereby making them more resilient to shifting global weather patterns.

For example, MPAs are helping fish populations thrive in Hawaii while fishing restrictions boost the catch rate for targeted species. Marine life protections in coastal California are stabilizing environments for natural predators and saving time and costs on human interventions.

"The health and sustainability of the Azores' marine environment are crucial not only for local communities but also for global marine biodiversity, climate stability, and oceanic health," said Alan Friedlander, chief scientist of Pristine Seas. "Protecting this ecosystem is essential for preserving its ecological, economic, and cultural values."

