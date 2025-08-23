Outdoorsman gives honest review about new high-tech camping tool: 'Very little negatives'

"It's definitely the way to go in our opinion."

The host of the Explore Bound (@explorebound) YouTube channel has been using a Dune 4WD portable induction cooker on his car camping adventures in the Australian Outback for six months, and he delivered a review about this efficient tool.

The case for switching to an induction cooktop at home is easy to make since it offers fine temperature controls, can boil water 20-40% faster than gas or traditional electric cooktops, and doesn't release harmful pollutants into your home.

However, this show's host took induction cooking on the road to find out what's to like (plenty) and what's not to like (it took a night of deliberation to find two examples).

Induction cooktops use electromagnetic fields to heat up compatible cookware, which makes them much safer and efficient to use, even outdoors.

"There's a significant financial cost in building a setup capable of running an induction cooker," the creator noted. "We're talking a couple hundred amp hours of [battery power] at minimum. My battery is 400 amp hours, for example."

Plus, there's the cost of the inverter — he has a 2,000-watt model to run the single cooktop — and if you're not DIY-friendly, as he put it, you'll have to pay someone to set it up as well.

Most of the host's cooking takes place outdoors where indoor air pollution isn't an issue, but one commenter said: "Any combustion source produces moisture as a byproduct (along with carbon monoxide). So this is a huge plus for induction when cooking inside a closed camper."

Explore Bound said his favorite features about the Dune 4WD, and induction in general, is that it's not affected by wind conditions.

"Until you've actually experienced this yourself out camping, you won't know how incredible this is. I generally recommend an induction cooker just for that benefit," he shared.

He added, "It gets incredibly hot incredibly quickly," and since it's "literally just a piece of glass, you can give these a little wipedown with a cloth and they literally look as good as new."

As for dislikes, there were few to mention.

"There's just not that many things aside from the fact that you have to make sure your pan is dead centered on that induction hob, because it can turn itself off if that pot or pan gets really off-center, but it's also a safety feature, so I struggle to list that as a dislike," he said.

A commenter who appears to be in the same line of work reiterated the overwhelmingly positive aspects of induction cooking for camping adventures.

"We agree with you Daniel. Very little negatives to using induction. It's definitely the way to go in our opinion," they shared.

