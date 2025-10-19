Charity group makes game-changing donation that could transform critical woodland: 'Absolutely over the moon'

"We are not just a conservation charity, but a community woodland project that benefits everyone in our area."

The Pondhead Conservation Trust, a conservation charity based in the New Forest in the U.K., recently received a sizable donation, according to the Daily Echo.

The Pondhead Conservation Trust has been improving the biodiversity of and restoring overgrown woodland for the past 14 years. It consists entirely of volunteers, and many of the group's 150 volunteers have said involvement with the organization has reduced feelings of isolation and improved their well-being.

The donation of £22,000 from Omaze, an organization that raises money for charities, will go toward purchasing a charcoal kiln. This purchase will allow the Pondhead Conservation Trust to support its sustainable funding model, as the charcoal produced from the kiln will be sold locally to generate money to cover the group's operating costs.

The Daily Echo reported that Derek Tippetts, chairman of the Pondhead Conservation Trust, stated: "We are delighted and absolutely over the moon to receive this donation from Omaze, which gives us this level of security, allowing us to be self-sustaining for many years to come for everyone."

Charcoal production has been shifting in a more eco-friendly direction for the past few years, as concerns about protecting the environment have grown. While typical production involves cutting down sections of forests to burn the wood in kilns, resulting in a significant loss of trees and carbon pollution, eco-friendly production does not.

Environmentally friendly charcoal production prioritizes environmental health by creating charcoal from agricultural and wood waste, which conserves the planet's natural resources and reduces carbon pollution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The process benefits consumers as well, since charcoal products made in this way are higher in quality and safer for cooking. In the Pondhead Conservation Trust's case, a charcoal kiln will allow them to generate income and benefit the local community.

The Daily Echo reported that Tippetts also explained: "We are not just a conservation charity, but a community woodland project that benefits everyone in our area."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.