Incredible donation set to transform crucial nature area: 'A much-needed boost'

England, here we come!

In Leicestershire, in the East Midlands of England, a nature reserve is set to take the protection of wildlife habitats to a whole new level, thanks to a land donation that will enable it to "double in size," as Leicestershire Live reported.

From Blackcaps to Chiff-chaffs to Reed Warblers, the Syston Lakes Nature Reserve is a critical component of wildlife preservation. "As many as 15% of our native species could face extinction. That's why we all need to do our bit for wildlife," Leicestershire & Rutland Wildlife Trust (LRWT) wrote on its website.

Now, the Trust is about to do its "bit." With the donation that it received from Coalville-based home development company David Wilson Homes, along with £20,000 in cash, it expects the expansion of the Syston Lakes Nature Reserve to provide a "much-needed boost" to the species that this restored gravel is home to, per Leicestershire Live.

"We will be able to better ensure its continued health and flourishing," said Mat Carter, the chief executive officer of the trust. This includes enhancing existing walking paths to "open up some of the views around the reserve," he explained, adding that the donated land would be used solely for nature protection purposes.

Meanwhile, John Reddington, the managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, expressed his enthusiasm in an article by Melton Times, saying that "the Trust is best placed to increase the connectivity of the local nature reserves and bring more wildlife to the area."

LRWT has been seeking to engage people in wildlife habitat preservation. This is even more crucial because these areas aren't as safe as they should be. Last year, another Leicestershire nature reserve, Cloud Wood, suffered a damaging break-in.

The Trust regularly organizes family activities, such as themed wild walks, and encourages the youth to explore the outdoors to gain knowledge of their local surroundings through its "Wildlife Watch Awards." It also offers advice on how to care for wildlife at home.

"We are thrilled to partner with Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust and hand over the land to enhance the Syston Lakes Nature Reserve," Reddington added.

