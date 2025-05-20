Rescue center floored by donation after employee forced to use personal vehicle: 'I transported a porcupine and a swan ... at the same time'

"Once we spoke more, it was clear this was real."

A surprise donation from a cross-border donor delighted a Canadian wildlife rescue and education center that can now afford a tool it needs to continue its mission.

As Bradford Today reported, Speaking of Wildlife received around $19,000 from a U.S. donor who read an article in affiliate outlet Orillia Matters about the nonprofit's efforts to raise money for a new transport van to aid with rescues, hauling supplies, and travel.

The previous van had reached the end of the line after clocking more than 248,000 miles, leaving director and manager of operations Krystal Hewitt's Jeep as the only option. This reduced the nonprofit's operational capacity — and put some of its programs in jeopardy.

"Just the other day, I transported a porcupine and a swan in the Jeep at the same time," Hewitt told Bradford Today. "We managed, but it was far from ideal."

In addition to caring for creatures such as porcupines, swans, opossums, owls, and beavers — from rescues to transporting them to veterinary appointments — Speaking of Wildlife educates the public on how to coexist with nature, fostering respect and appreciation for the biodiversity in their own backyards.

Healthy ecosystems benefit everyone by protecting the food supply, recreational opportunities, and more. Donating to climate causes and participating in community cleanup events are powerful ways to help support the effort. However, understanding how to interact with nature is also part of the picture.

"We tend to learn a lot about exotic species, but the animals in our backyard are just as interesting and important," Hewitt told Orillia Matters. "You don't necessarily have to run and hide when you see a skunk — just respect their boundaries and space. Snakes aren't necessarily something to be feared either."

The donor clearly connected with Speaking of Wildlife's mission. Thanks to their gift, the nonprofit completed its fundraising campaign and can purchase a new specialized van. Hewitt told Bradford Today that the center was blown away when it heard the news.

"I actually missed the call initially and got a voicemail explaining the donor's intentions. Honestly, it felt too good to be true. But once we spoke more, it was clear this was real — and we were absolutely floored," Hewitt said, adding that the anonymous nature of the donation made it clear the benefactor's heart was in the right place.

"Absolutely fantastic news!!" one commenter wrote. "Congratulations Krystal and all the staff."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



