Gardener shares 'genius' trick to slash water bill: 'Try this ... if you have a garden'

There are a lot of chores that come along with growing a garden. Keeping your garden watered can be one of the most time-consuming, but this simple hack utilizing water bottles may help.

The scoop

Hadiqatuha (@hadiqatuha) shares home, garden, and sustainability tips on TikTok. In one clip, they show how they make a simple drip irrigation system using water bottles. To give this hack a try, you will need several large water bottles. This video features 1-gallon bottles, but any decent-sized bottle should work. They write, "Try this easy DIY drip irrigation if you have a garden."

All you need to do to create your very own drip irrigation is fill your bottles and then poke two or three holes around the base of the bottle. These holes will allow the water to drip out. Hadiqatuha also explains that the tightness of the top can change the flow. "The tighter the cap, the slower the flow; the looser the cap, the faster the flow."

How it's helping

Not only will this tip make your garden chores easier, but it's a great way to upcycle your plastic jugs before recycling them. Drip irrigation is a way to slowly water your plants. During the growing season, gardens need a tremendous amount of water to thrive. Using a drip irrigation system will keep your soil moist and has the potential to lower your water bill.

According to WSSC Water, a sprinkler attached to your hose can use more than 1,000 gallons an hour. While you will have to gauge how much water your garden needs, there is a good chance you won't need to use thousands of gallons per day.

Water usage in the U.S. has become a contentious issue in many states. Places like Utah and New Mexico rely on water from the Colorado River basin, and due to a variety of factors, this water system has been drying up.

While cutting back your own water usage may feel like a proverbial drop in the bucket, it can really add up when every person chips in.

What everyone's saying

While this hack had a lot of supporters, it also came with some warnings.

A clear water bottle can magnify sunlight and lead to fires, and one person suggested, "I spray paint my black; it eliminates the fire concern."

Another person explained another way you can use bottles to water your garden, "Place them halfway in the dirt after stabbing some slits on the lower sides. Use the opening to replenish."

Someone else simply added, "Genius!"

