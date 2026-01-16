New study exposes troubling link between household laundry and looming global crisis: 'An ever-evolving issue'

"If these fibers impair their growth, other food plants may struggle, too."

Polyester microfibers, the microscopic threads that shed from synthetic clothing during washing, are interfering with the growth of tomato plants, according to a study published in PLOS One.

What's happening?

Scientists grew cherry tomatoes in potting mix laced with polyester microfibers at concentrations that may mirror future farm conditions. Seeds planted in fiber-contaminated soil were 11% less likely to sprout. Plants that did grow flowered several days late and took longer to produce ripe fruit. Adult plants weighed less than those raised in clean soil.

Interestingly, the physical fibers caused the harm, not chemicals leaching from them. When researchers watered tomatoes with fiber-soaked water (containing no actual threads), those plants developed normally.

"These findings emphasize that microfibers have impacts beyond mineral soils and consequences at every stage of plant development," the study authors noted.

Why are microfibers in soil concerning?

These tiny threads travel to farm fields through a routine practice: the application of treated sewage sludge as fertilizer.

When wastewater gets processed, facilities capture up to 99% of laundry-shed fibers in the leftover sludge. Farmers then spread this material on their land. The fibers can stick around in dirt for 10 years or more.

The contaminated soil held nearly 17% less water than clean soil. For farmers, slower-maturing plants and reduced growth could translate to smaller harvests. Since the study used a common potting mix, the findings may apply beyond large-scale farms.

Tomatoes are among the world's most widely grown vegetables. If these fibers impair their growth, other food plants may struggle, too.

"Microplastics are an ever-evolving issue," said Lisa Erdle of 5 Gyres Institute, according to The Washington Post. "Although we've been aware of them for a long time, we still have a lot to learn about their effects."

What's being done about microfiber pollution?

At home, you can reduce fiber pollution by washing synthetic garments less frequently or by using a microfiber-catching laundry bag. These mesh bags trap loose threads before they flow down the drain.

When you shop for new clothes, choose natural materials like cotton, linen, or wool to cut down on shedding.

Some municipalities are testing improved filtration at wastewater facilities. You can push for systemic progress by contacting your local representatives and voicing your support for stricter standards on agricultural inputs and wastewater treatment.

